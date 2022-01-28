Here's how to get free pizza based on the Super Bowl score

The "not delivery" frozen pizza company is giving away free pizza if the score mirrors the first three digits of pi: 3-14 (or 14-3, depending on how you look at it).

INDIANAPOLIS — Pizza lovers might want to root for both teams in Super Bowl 56 based on the score.

DiGiorno is giving away free pizza if the score mirrors the first three digits of pi: 3-14 (or 14-3, depending on how you look at the score of the game).

People can enter online between Feb. 6-13 to get a coupon redeemable for a free DiGiorno pizza.

The "not delivery" frozen pizza company is also giving one lucky person free pizza for the entire 2022 NFL season if any of the following pi-worthy stats happens:

Any player finishes the game with exactly 314 passing yards

More than 3.14 total turnovers in the game

Any scoring drive takes exactly 3 minutes and 14 seconds

Super Bowl 56 airs on NBC Sunday, Feb. 13. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.