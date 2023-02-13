Dauphin County agency reveals top contenders for America's favorite Super Bowl commercial

The Pavone Group has seen some preliminary trends in the 20th annual SpotBowl.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Super Bowl is all about the best teams in football, but some people tune in for entirely different reasons.

Super Bowl commercials have a life of their own, drawing millions of viewers in with their celebrity spokespeople and no holds barred comedy.

This year's group of ads featured many famous faces—but it might not have helped.

"Generally [star power] does [help advertisers], but I gotta say, some of the leaders that we're seeing right now don't have celebrities in them," David Shoffner, communications manager of the Pavone Group, said. "So a celebrity isn't always the magic bullet."

"Binky Dad," a KIA commercial, proved this point well. However, the advertiser ran into a different commercial hurdle.

"The biggest challenge for an advertiser is making sure your brand is memorable, and people remember the brand behind the commercial," Shoffner said. "I think KIA made a good, entertaining commercial, but I don't know that a lot of people are going to remember that this was a KIA ad."

The Pavone Group, a Dauphin County-based agency, conducts an annual poll to get a feel for what ads Americans liked best. This year was the 20th SpotBowl—and it was a good one.

The most popular ads seemed to be the ones that appealed to viewers' emotional sides, like "Forever" by The Farmer's Dog. It is currently leading SpotBowl's polls.

"First-time advertiser in the game, and I think... this one pulled on the heartstrings," Shoffner said. "I think ads in the game can do a lot of things, they can make people laugh, but I think if you can make people get a little choked up, like this one did, you're gonna do well."