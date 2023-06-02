Best moments from 2023 Super Bowl Opening Night in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Football's biggest week kicked off Monday night at Super Bowl Opening Night where hundreds of media interviewed Super Bowl LVII players and coaches for the first time during their only public appearance in Phoenix before taking the field Sunday for the Big Game.
Opening Night is the only time the two teams are together in one location prior to Super Bowl Sunday.
The event, which was open to the public, featured live entertainment, special appearances and autographs by NFL Legends.
Take a tour
Team 12's Cam Cox, Lina Washington, Luke Lyddon and Erick Monroy hit the floor at Opening Night, here's what they found:
Robots allow kids to 'roam' from hospital beds
Brophy alum Devon Allen
Devon Allen, wide receiver for the Eagles, chatted with Cam Cox at Super Bowl Opening Night. He's a former Brophy Bronco and Olympic track star.
There's always a Barrel Boy
Photos from Opening Night
12News SBHQ
12News is your home for all things Super Bowl LVII!
The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.
In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.
Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.
In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.
Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it
Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.
No ticket for game day? No problem. Here’s where you can watch the Super Bowl.
The Grand Canyon State is home to some beautiful scenery and spectacular weather, both of which make for great golfing and hiking. The 12News digital team has guides to help make your Valley experience GREAT.
Looking for a more low-key Super Bowl weekend? Here’s an introvert’s guide to avoiding crowds on Super Bowl weekend.
And here are five interesting places in the metro Phoenix area that every out-of-towner should try to visit before departing after the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVII
Get all the latest news and updates about what is going on around the Valley for Super Bowl LVII.