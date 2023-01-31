Eagles fans have been known to celebrate big victories by climbing city light poles. So one student decided to offer some "advice."

PHOENIX — Every football fan dreams of the day their favorite team wins a Super Bowl.

Filled to the brim with excitement and elation, they take to the streets to celebrate the incredible accomplishment.

For many fans, this is barely a fantasy (especially for this Cardinals fan writing this article). But for Philadelphia Eagles fans, they are looking at the possibility of celebrating the team's second Super Bowl win in less than 10 years.

When the team last won the Big Game in 2017, Eagles fans were understandably excited and flooded into the streets as soon as the game ended. During this time, we learned that one of the celebrations of choice for Eagles fans is climbing light poles.

With that in mind, one enterprising student from Arizona State University decided to do a little video tour of the Phoenix light poles for any Eagles fans visiting the Valley during the Super Bowl.

Grace Del Pizzo is a student at the Cronkite School and aspiring sports journalist and shared the tongue-and-cheek video online.

Hey #Eagles fans, if you’re visiting #Phoenix for #SuperBowlLVII and you want to know everything about the city’s light poles juuust in case… I GOT YOU😎#FlyEaglesFly #ItsAPhillyThing pic.twitter.com/hdbsNP89O3 — Grace Del Pizzo (@GraceDelPizzo) February 1, 2023

"Hey #Eagles fans, if you’re visiting #Phoenix for #SuperBowlLVII and you want to know everything about the city’s light poles juuust in case… I GOT YOU," she wrote on Twitter.

In the video, she walks around various spots in downtown Phoenix highlighting areas of opportunity and places you should avoid.

Of course, climbing any city property is not condoned or encouraged, but in the heat of the moment after a possible Eagles Super Bowl win, you can't predict what could happen.

So for now, we will just wait and see what happens.

