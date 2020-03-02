100-year-old WWII veterans perform Super Bowl coin toss

The four men served as honorary captains at the big game in Miami.

WASHINGTON — Four 100-year-old World War II veterans were honorary captains for the Super Bowl. Fitting, for the finale of the NFL’s 100th season.

The men participated in the coin toss before the game on Sunday in Miami between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Colonel Charles E. McGee, did the official flip, joined by Staff Sergeant Odón Sanchez Cardenas, Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Lombardo and Corporal Sidney Walton.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

McGee is a former Tuskegee Airman who flew 136 flights over Nazi Europe, and then served in Korea and Vietnam.