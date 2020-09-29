Sunday's Steelers game could be in question after 8 members of the Tennessee Titans organization test positive for COVID-19

The Titans and the Minnesota Vikings, who played on Sunday, have suspended in-person activities. Tennessee is set to host the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two NFL teams have suspended in-person team activities after several members of the Tennessee Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The news is being reported by Pro Football Talk and the NFL Network.

Three players and five other team personnel with the Titans have tested positive, according to the NFL Network. As a result, the Titans and the Minnesota Vikings, who played last Sunday in Minneapolis, have suspended team activities through Saturday, Pro Football Talk reports.

The Titans defeated the Vikings, 31-30.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the NFL said both teams are "working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing, and monitor developments."

All decisions will be made with health and safety as the primary consideration, the league's statement concluded.

Tennessee is scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m., while the Vikings are set to visit the Houston Texans.

There was no word from the league on whether those games will be affected.

Pro Football Talk said there is no immediate word on the identity of the Titans players or team personnel who tested positive.

