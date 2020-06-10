Steelers will allow fans into Sunday's game vs. Eagles following latest guidance from state

A total of 5,500 fans will be allowed to watch the game from the lower seating bowl at Heinz Field, team president Art Rooney II said Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday announced plans to allow up to 5,500 fans inside Heinz Field Sunday to watch their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Under new guidance for crowd sizes at outdoor events released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the total number of people allowed inside the stadium for the game is 7,500 -- including players, coaches, and stadium personnel, Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a tweet announcing the news.

Therefore, Rooney said, the maximum number of fans that will be permitted at the game is 5,500.

Those fans will be seated in the lower bowl of Heinz Field, Rooney said.

Priority will be given to season ticket holders that did not opt out of the 2020 season, according to Rooney. Not all season ticket holders can be accommodated on Sunday, he added.

All those who attend the game will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, Rooney said.

No tailgating will be permitted outside the stadium, Rooney said.

The Steelers will host the Eagles at 1 p.m. The game will be televised on FOX43.