Steelers are working on trade for former Penn State star Allen Robinson, reports claim

PITTSBURGH — A former Penn State star will be coming back to Pennsylvania as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report Tuesday.

Allen Robinson, who became a standout in Happy Valley under former Nittany Lion coach Bill O'Brien, is joining the Steelers in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media said.

The two teams are reportedly finalizing the details of the deal, Pelissero said via Twitter.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Robinson signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Rams prior to last season. His only season in L.A. was a bit disappointing, as Robinson was limited to 10 games and caught just 33 passes for 339 yards and three scores.

Before moving to LA, Robinson four seasons each with the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who made him their second-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Robinson's best professional season was in 2015, when he caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Jaguars.

After a 73-catch, 883-yard, six TD season with the Jaguars in 2016, Robinson missed almost all of the 2017 season when he injured his knee in the Jaguars' season opener that year.

He then signed with the Bears as a free agent, putting together back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard receiving seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Prior to his NFL career, Robinson was a two-year starter as a sophomore and junior at Penn State under O'Brien, catching 174 passes for 2,450 yards and 17 touchdowns over that span.

Robinson finished his college career with the second-most receptions, third-most receiving yards, and fifth-most receiving touchdowns in Penn State history.