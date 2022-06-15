Steelers sign safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to 4-year, $73.6 million contract extension, reports say

The new contract extension includes a guaranteed $36 million, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a four-year contract extension with star defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The deal is worth $73.6 million, with $36 million guaranteed, Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday.

It makes Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in the NFL, according to Rapoport.

Fitzpatrick, who turns 26 in November, has been one of the Steelers' top defenders since joining the secondary in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

In his two-plus years in Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick has started 46 of 46 games, collected 260 tackles, broken up 27 passes, and grabbed 27 interceptions, helping the Steelers make two playoff appearances out of the AFC North Division.

Fitzpatrick's 124 tackles last year were a career high.

Pittsburgh captured a division title in 2020, his first full season with the team.

The 6-0, 204-pound Fitzpatrick was selected No. 11 overall by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft after helping the University of Alabama win two national championships in his three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

