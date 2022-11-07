Is the home of the Steelers getting a new name?

According to one report out of Pittsburgh, Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium after a Michigan-based insurance broker has bought the naming rights.

Example video title will go here for this video

PITTSBURGH — Editor's note: The above video is from April 29.

Could the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers be getting a new name?

At least one news outlet in the Steel City thinks so.

According to Pittsburgh-based radio personality Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field will be renamed after a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm after the H.J. Heinz Company declined to extend the contract for naming rights to the stadium.

Fillipponi tweeted the news Sunday night.

In a follow-up tweet Monday morning, Fillipponi said the new name of the Steelers' home will be Acrisure Stadium, named after the Michigan-based firm.

Fillipponi said an official announcement from the team could come as early as Tuesday.

Breaking: Heinz Field is no more. The ketchup giant will not extend its naming rights deal for 2022. Sources say a new name for the stadium could be announced this week. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 11, 2022

Breaking: The ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. After the Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 11, 2022

The stadium has been called Heinz Field since its opening in 2001, following the demolition of the old Three Rivers Stadium complex in Pittsburgh's north shore.

In Jan. 2021, just as the naming rights contract was about to expire, Kraft-Heinz announced it would renew the naming rights for one more year. That renewal expired earlier this year.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II had previously expressed optimism that the team and Heinz would come to another agreement to keep the stadium's name in place, but if Fillipponi's reporting is correct, that arrangement did not happen.