Commanders open sports book inside FedEx Field

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — More sports betting coming to the DMV. The Washington Commanders will bring sports betting inside the stadium. Friday the team opened Fanatics sportsbook inside FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. It will be the first ever inside an NFL stadium.

While the season for the Washington Commanders might be over, FedEx Field is about to see action year-round.

The sports betting lounge will be run by the sports memorabilia and apparel company Fanatics. The company has expanded into online gaming and sports betting over the last few years.

While Fanatics doesn’t have a mobile sports betting function in Maryland, this will give Maryland its first sports betting inside an arena or stadium. The Fanatics sports betting app is still awaiting approval.

The sportsbook will have its own entrance at Gate H. It will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to midnight. However, you won’t be able to bet on Commanders game days. Part of the NFL’s rules on commercial gambling restrict betting in stadium on game days. While fans will not be able to place bets, the Commanders will keep the lounge open.

While this will be the first in an NFL stadium, in the DMV it’s the 4th in-stadium betting lounge. The Capitals, DC United, and the Nationals already have opened their lounges.