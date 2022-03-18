Social media reacts to Deshaun Watson traded to Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND — The stunning decision by quarterback Deshaun Watson to drop his no-trade clause and agree to be dealt to the Cleveland Browns on Friday has prompted swift reaction on social media.
ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report that Watson decided he wants to play for the Browns and informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter
An official deal between Houston and Cleveland, which would mark one of the biggest trades in NFL history, was announced on Friday evening. According to Schefter, Watson will sign a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract upon being acquired by the Browns, setting a new record for the most guaranteed money in an NFL contract.
Here's a sample of reaction on social media, starting first with fans who were displeased by the move.
Akron native and Browns fan LeBron James was happy with the move by Cleveland:
And here's a look at how the trade is being viewed by members of the media as well as some additional thoughts from fans:
Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? Download the free WKYC app today: Android, Apple.
More Browns Coverage:
- Report: Deshaun Watson to waive no-trade clause for Cleveland Browns; expected to sign record $230 million contract
- Ben Axelrod column: Browns' likely breakup with Baker Mayfield shouldn't be a surprise
- Danny Cunningham column: Browns and Baker Mayfield breakup isn't pretty, but necessary
- Cleveland Browns' interest in Deshaun Watson: Past allegations against athletes overlooked by teams