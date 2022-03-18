Social media reacts to Deshaun Watson traded to Cleveland Browns

"Cleveland said they wanted an adult at QB and then traded for Deshaun Watson!!"

CLEVELAND — The stunning decision by quarterback Deshaun Watson to drop his no-trade clause and agree to be dealt to the Cleveland Browns on Friday has prompted swift reaction on social media.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report that Watson decided he wants to play for the Browns and informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland.

An official deal between Houston and Cleveland, which would mark one of the biggest trades in NFL history, was announced on Friday evening. According to Schefter, Watson will sign a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract upon being acquired by the Browns, setting a new record for the most guaranteed money in an NFL contract.

Here's a sample of reaction on social media, starting first with fans who were displeased by the move.

The @Browns have replaced one of the most likable franchise faces in the @NFL in Nick Chubb with one of the most despicable in Deshaun Watson. And they gave up 5 picks and $230 million to do it. — Chip Riggs (@realchipriggs) March 18, 2022

Baker Mayfield and the @Browns “reached a point of no return b/c the Browns want ‘an adult’ at the quarterback position.”



Enter Deshaun Watson: refused to play, demanded a trade, and then 22 counts of sexual assault. Adult indeed.



If this an adult, let me stay a kid forever. — Malay B. Shah (@TxpDoc) March 18, 2022

I did not want the @Browns to chase Deshaun Watson.



I wanted the Browns to support Baker Mayfield for at least one-more season.



I don’t feel joy with this decision.



I will still root for the Browns.



I hope Watson turns his negatives into positives — off-the-field. — Mr. Jumpshot (@_thejumpshot) March 18, 2022

Akron native and Browns fan LeBron James was happy with the move by Cleveland:

And here's a look at how the trade is being viewed by members of the media as well as some additional thoughts from fans:

Trust me. Deshaun Watson didn’t want to go to a Cleveland. He wanted to go to whatever team gave him this type of deal. It happened to be Cleveland. https://t.co/uz2q3DFEAD — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 18, 2022

The Browns have been laying in the weeds for QB Deshaun Watson for months—they've done their homework, and stuck with it through their "elimination" earlier this week. A game-changing acquisition. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 18, 2022

After not playing last season and still facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, it says a lot about the NFL’s attitude toward QBs that the Browns are giving Deshaun Watson a brand new contract before the extension he signed in September 2020 has even started. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) March 18, 2022

Here’s what happened with Deshaun Watson: #Falcons believed they had him. They really did. This morning however, #Browns made it clear to Deshaun Watson that they’d pay him what HE WAS WORTH as one of the premier players in the league — a true franchise cornerstone. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2022

Browns swoop in and give Deshaun Watson the money to get it done!! Andrew Berry is not playing around! — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson is the first active NFL QB to ever choose the Cleveland Browns — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) March 18, 2022

After initially rebuffing their pitch, Deshaun Watson came back to the #Browns this morning and said he’d changed his mind, someone apprised of that exchange tells me. And why the change of heart? He wants to win. And the Browns had the best roster of his suitors. https://t.co/VUvk8PiXkk — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 18, 2022

Losing out on Deshaun Watson may be the worst loss for the #Falcons since 28-3… — Clutch City Entertainment (@ClutchCityENTX) March 18, 2022

The Browns before the Deshaun Watson trade: +3500 to win the Super Bowl



The Browns now: +1600 to win the Super Bowl — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson to the Browns?

Best QB that franchise has had since (checks notes) Bernie Kosar?

That’s roughly 30 years. Those in the #Cowboys fan base who like to ding the incumbent QB should considerif they could live through a QB drought like Cleveland’s? — Rafael Vela (@dailygoonerraf) March 18, 2022

Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry to Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper. — Richard Janvrin (@RichardJanvrin) March 18, 2022

As if we needed another reminder Deshaun Watson getting the largest guarantee in NFL history by a large margin with 22 pending civil cases and assuredly a lengthy suspension should tell everyone what the NFL prioritizes above all: talent.



Not saying it’s right. Just reality. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) March 18, 2022

Congrats @deshaunwatson on the new contract! Can’t wait to watch you play again. Happy to see the @nfl and their franchises are allowing you to continue your career after all the BS and lies you’ve been through recently. Onward and upward. The game is more fun with you in it. — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) March 18, 2022

Thank you for your understanding, Cleveland 🤍 pic.twitter.com/KCUTeCSjS6 — Emily Roggenburk (@emilyroggenburk) March 18, 2022

Sure hope the @Browns front office has some idea what the @NFL will give @deshaunwatson as far as suspension. — Steven Diemert (@NorCalBrownsNut) March 18, 2022

Cleveland said they wanted an adult at QB and then traded for Deshaun Watson 😂 — Jeremy (@capitalJ23) March 18, 2022

