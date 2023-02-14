It's official: Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is leaving the nest to take head coaching job in Indianapolis

The Colts announced Steichen's hiring on social media Tuesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA — Fresh off their heartbreaking 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday lost one of the main architects of the offense that got them to the big game.

Former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is leaving the Birds to take over as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

The move was announced Tuesday morning by the Colts on social media.

This is the second time the Eagles have lost their offensive coordinator to the Colts after a Super Bowl appearance.

Frank Reich, who helped guide Doug Pederson's offense when the Eagles won their only Super Bowl title in 2018, left the team to take over in Indy days after the Super Bowl win.

Reich lasted just under five seasons in Indy before being fired in November. The Colts finished the season under interim coach Jeff Saturday, going 4-12-1. Reich had a 40-33-1 coaching record with the Colts, leading them to a pair of playoff appearances.

He was hired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

Reich's offensive coordinator for his first three seasons in Indy was Nick Sirianni, who left Reich's staff when he got the head coaching job in Philadelphia.

Steichen, 37, started his career as a defensive assistant for the San Diego Chargers in 2011. He became their offensive coordinator in 2020 before taking the same position with the Eagles the following season.

Steichen was instrumental in the development of Jalen Hurts, who became one of the league's top dual-threat quarterbacks this season and showed marked improvement as a passer. Steichen also took over play calling duties from Sirianni last year, and the Philly offense became noted for its unpredictable, aggressive style.