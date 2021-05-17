Ryan Kerrigan announces he will not return to Washington Football Team

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said goodbye to the Washington Football Team after 10 seasons in a heartfelt Instagram post late Sunday evening.

WASHINGTON — Ryan Kerrigan's days in Washington are over. The Washington Football Team's all-time sack leader announced on his Instagram page that he won't be back with the team.

"I’ll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post, but what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life," said Kerrigan on his Instagram post. "I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything."

A product of Purdue University, Kerrigan spent his entire 10-year career playing for Washington. He amassed 95.5 sacks, good for 44th all-time and making him the franchise leader in sacks for Washington. Kerrigan was a four-time Pro Bowler (2012, 2016-2018).

There have been recent reports that the free agent Kerrigan may end up with the Minnesota Vikings, according to Sports Illustrated.

After 10 season, Ryan Kerrigan (@RyanKerrigan91) says goodbye to the Washington Football Team on his Instagram page. @wusa9 @WUSA9sports pic.twitter.com/BsWEgRrwnr — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 17, 2021

He finishes his Washington career with 156 games, 95.5 sacks, three interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns. He was selected to four pro bowls during his time in Washington. At one point, Kerrigan started 139 straight games. The streak ended after suffering a concussion during the 2019 season.

For about 10 minutes after Saturday night's playoff loss to Tampa, Kerrigan walked out onto FedEx Field one last time. He sat down on the Burgundy & Gold's bench and soaked in his last moments, which would be his final game at FedEx Field.

Kerrigan only started one game during the 2020 season for Washington but played in all 16 contests. He said after Washington's final game of the season that he still wants to play in the NFL.

"I definitely want to be a starter," Kerrigan said. "I think any player would say that. I don't think anybody just wants to settle for being a role player or a reserve player. I definitely feel like I've still got a lot of ball in me, a lot of good productive years ahead."

The Washington D.C. community will miss Kerrigan.

The Ryan Kerrigan Leukemia Golf Classic, presented by WiSC Enterprises, is a charity golf tournament hosted by Kerrigan.