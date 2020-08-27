Reports: Eagles tackle Andre Dillard's season is over after torn biceps

PHILADELPHIA — According to numerous sources, including insider Derrick Gunn, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard tore his biceps at practice Thursday.
Subsequent reports NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo say Dillard will miss the rest of the season.
If the reports are true, it means the Eagles have lost two projected starters on the offensive line to injury prior to the start of the season.
Offensive guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achillies in June and is also expected to miss the entire season.
If there's a silver lining for the Eagles, it's that Dillard's likely replacement is already on the team.
In July, Philadelphia signed Jason Peters, their former starter at left tackle who briefly left to explore the free-agent market. Peters was signed to replace Brooks at right guard after Brooks went down, but would be a logical replacement for Dillard protecting quarterback Carson Wentz's blind side.
If that were the case, the Eagles' revamped line would feature Peters at left tackle, Isaac Seumalo at left guard, center Jason Kelce, Matt Pryor at right guard and All-Pro Lane Johnson at right tackle.