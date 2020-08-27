Reports: Eagles tackle Andre Dillard's season is over after torn biceps

The second-year player was expected to take over for Jason Peters as the chief protector of QB Carson Wentz on the offensive line.

PHILADELPHIA — According to numerous sources, including insider Derrick Gunn, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard tore his biceps at practice Thursday.

Subsequent reports NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo say Dillard will miss the rest of the season.

If the reports are true, it means the Eagles have lost two projected starters on the offensive line to injury prior to the start of the season.

Offensive guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achillies in June and is also expected to miss the entire season.

Sources tell me Andre Dillard suffered a biceps injury in practice today ... they’re hoping there’s not a tear in it .... he was already dealing with a shoulder strain — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) August 27, 2020

#Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard will miss this season with a biceps injury suffered in practice today, sources say. @RealDGunn first on the injury earlier. Tests revealed the team’s fears were warranted. Surgery needed. Tough one for last year’s first-round pick. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 27, 2020

If there's a silver lining for the Eagles, it's that Dillard's likely replacement is already on the team.

In July, Philadelphia signed Jason Peters, their former starter at left tackle who briefly left to explore the free-agent market. Peters was signed to replace Brooks at right guard after Brooks went down, but would be a logical replacement for Dillard protecting quarterback Carson Wentz's blind side.