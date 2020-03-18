Report: Jaguars trade Nick Foles to Bears for draft pick

The Philadelphia folk hero is headed to Chicago as the Jags swap him for a compensatory 4th-round pick, sources say

CHICAGO — A person familiar with the trade says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to send quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because trades don't become official until the league year begins later Wednesday.

The Jaguars are dumping Foles a little more than a year after giving the former Super Bowl MVP a four-year, $88 million contract that included a whopping $50.125 million guaranteed.

Foles famously stepped in when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was injured late in the 2017 season and led them to victory over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.