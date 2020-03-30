Ravens fill void on DL, agree on 1-year deal with Wolfe

After DT Michael Brockers bolted back to Los Angeles amid contract negotiations, Baltimore reached a deal with Derek Wolfe.

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have reached agreement on a one-year contract with defensive tackle Derek Wolfe.

The move ends Wolfe's eight-year run with the Denver Broncos.

Wolfe had seven sacks in 12 games last season before going on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Wolfe fills the void left by the unexpected departure last week of free agent Michael Brockers.

Baltimore had reached an agreement on a three-year contract with the Rams free agent last week but the deal was never sealed in part because Brockers could not take a physical at the team's training facility due to restrictions by the NFL regarding the coronavirus.

The Ravens had concerns over a lingering ankle sprain after Brockers had a physical administered by two independent doctors.

Baltimore and Brockers ultimately failed to reach an agreement on an amended contract, and now he's headed back to Los Angeles.