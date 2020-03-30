Ravens fill void on DL, agree on 1-year deal with Wolfe

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have reached agreement on a one-year contract with defensive tackle Derek Wolfe.
The move ends Wolfe's eight-year run with the Denver Broncos.
Wolfe had seven sacks in 12 games last season before going on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Wolfe fills the void left by the unexpected departure last week of free agent Michael Brockers.
Baltimore had reached an agreement on a three-year contract with the Rams free agent last week but the deal was never sealed in part because Brockers could not take a physical at the team's training facility due to restrictions by the NFL regarding the coronavirus.
The Ravens had concerns over a lingering ankle sprain after Brockers had a physical administered by two independent doctors.
Baltimore and Brockers ultimately failed to reach an agreement on an amended contract, and now he's headed back to Los Angeles.
Wolfe joins DE Calais Campbell as new additions to the Ravens' defensive line, and with LB Matthew Judon in tow, the trio should make for a decent pass rush next season.