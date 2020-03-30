Ravens DE Campbell took unusual path after trade from Jags

The 33-year-old took his physical in Arizona, received his contract online, and was introduced to the Baltimore media last week via a conference call.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens newcomer Calais Campbell did not follow the traditional path after being traded from Jacksonville last week.

Because of restrictions in place involving the new coronavirus, the 33-year-old defensive end took his physical at a Mayo Clinic in Arizona, received a new contract online and was introduced to the Baltimore media on Thursday via a conference call.

Campbell — a five-time Pro Bowl star — hopes to get hold of the playbook soon and get himself in playing shape for whenever the first team practice takes place.