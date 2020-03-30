x
Ravens DE Campbell took unusual path after trade from Jags

The 33-year-old took his physical in Arizona, received his contract online, and was introduced to the Baltimore media last week via a conference call.
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens newcomer Calais Campbell did not follow the traditional path after being traded from Jacksonville last week.

Because of restrictions in place involving the new coronavirus, the 33-year-old defensive end took his physical at a Mayo Clinic in Arizona, received a new contract online and was introduced to the Baltimore media on Thursday via a conference call. 

Campbell — a five-time Pro Bowl star — hopes to get hold of the playbook soon and get himself in playing shape for whenever the first team practice takes place. 

Campbell and the Ravens hope his presence on the line can help the team be a Super Bowl contender in 2020.