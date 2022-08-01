x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NFL

Roethlisberger, Steelers in playoffs after OT win

Pittsburgh plays at Kansas City next weekend to open the playoffs.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Steelers players mob kicker Chris Boswell (9) after he kicked the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE — Ben Roethlisberger delayed his retirement a little longer, guiding Pittsburgh to a 16-13 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens that left the Steelers on the verge of an improbable playoff berth. 

Then they had to sweat out a dramatic night game between the Chargers and Raiders. 

Any result other than a tie would put Pittsburgh in the postseason, but those two teams were indeed deadlocked until Las Vegas kicked a field goal at the end of overtime to win 35-32. 

Now, Pittsburgh plays at Kansas City next weekend to open the playoffs.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Bears and Nagy part ways