Steelers continue domination of Browns in Pittsburgh with 38-7 win

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 5-0 on Sunday for the first time since 1979.

Pittsburgh beat up on the Cleveland Browns, 38-7, which proved to be the teams 17th straight loss at Heinz Field.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 162 yards and a score to rookie receiver Chase Claypool, who has now totaled five touchdowns in the past two weeks.

Running back James Conner had 101 yards and a score on the ground to help pace the Steelers.

However, it was the team's defense that proved especially stout on Sunday, holding Cleveland to only 7 points and forcing multiple turnovers.

Baker Mayfield threw an early interception that was returned for a touchdown by the Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick and set the tone for Cleveland's lopsided loss.

Mayfield was pulled at the end of the third quarter by coach Kevin Stefanski, who said he didn't want his quarterback to get hurt. He had been sacked four times on the day.

Stefanski, though, said Mayfield will start next week in Cincinnati as long as he's healthy.