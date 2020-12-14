Steelers suddenly on the skids after dismal loss to Buffalo

The AFC North leaders dropped their second straight game in a 26-15 defeat to Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling.

The loss dropped Pittsburgh out of the top spot in the AFC with three weeks left in the regular season.

The running game struggled despite the return of running back James Conner and starting center Maurkice Pouncey.

The Steelers ran for just 47 yards, the fifth time in their last seven games they've been held under 50 on the ground.

Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdowns and two interceptions, including a Pick Six late in the first half that turned the tide.

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and safety Taron Johnson returned an interception 51 yards for a score in the Buffalo Bills' 26-15 win.

The Bills won for the sixth time in seven outings, and inched closer to claiming their first AFC East title since 1995 and third playoff berth in four seasons.

Buffalo can clinch both as early as Monday night if Baltimore loses to Cleveland.

The AFC North-leading Steelers dropped to 11-2 and have lost consecutive games in six days following a 23-17 loss to Washington, and dropped a game behind the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

Pittsburgh was still able to clinch its first playoff berth in three years before kickoff by virtue of the Miami Dolphins' 33-27 loss to Kansas City earlier in the day.