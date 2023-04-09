2023 Schedule & Depth Chart | Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH — After narrowly missing out on an AFC playoff berth with a third-place finish in the North Division last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans are hungry for a return to the postseason this year.
The Steelers went 9-8 under Mike Tomlin last year, and were officially eliminated from the playoff race just after 4 p.m. in the final week of the regular season. They're hoping a strong draft class and the development of second-year QB Kenny Pickett will lead to a brighter outlook this year.
But it won't be easy; the AFC North already has two strong teams in the arch-rival Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, and even the lowly Cleveland Browns are expected to be better this year. And that's not to mention the many other strong teams in the conference, including the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the dangerous Buffalo Bills, the improved Miami Dolphins and the new-look New York Jets (with future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers at quarterback).
Here's a look at the Steelers' depth chart and schedule for the season, which gets underway Sunday with a home game against the powerful San Francisco 49ers.
OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART
Quarterback: Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph
Running Back: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.
Fullback: Connor Heyward
Wide Receiver: Diontae Johnson, Allen Robinson II, George Pickens, Miles Boykin, Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski
Tight End: Pat Friermuth, Connor Heyward
Left Tackle: Dan Moore Jr., Broderick Jones
Left Guard: Isaac Seumalo
Center: Mason Cole
Right Guard: James Daniels, Nate Herbig
Right Tackle: Chukwuma Okorafor
DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART
Defensive Tackle: Cameron Heyward, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Armon Watts
Nose Tackle: Montravius Adams, Breiden Fehoko, Keeanu Benton, Jonathan Marshall
Defensive End: Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal
LOLB: T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, David Perales
LILB: Cole Holcumb, Kwon Alexander
RILB: Elandon Roberts, Marvin Robinson
ROLB: Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig
Cornerback: Levi Wallace, Patrick Peterson, James Pierre, Joey Porter Jr.
Nickel Cornerback: Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley
Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick
Strong Safety: Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew, Trenton Thompson
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter: Pressley Harvin III
Kicker: Chris Boswell
Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz
Kick Returner: Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski
Punt Returner: Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski
2023 SCHEDULE
Sept. 10: vs. San Francisco 49ers (1 p.m. on FOX43)
Sept. 18: vs. Cleveland Browns (8: 15 p.m. on ABC, ESPN)
Sept. 24: at Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. on NBC)
Oct. 1: at Houston Texans (1 p.m. on CBS)
Oct. 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m, on CBS)
Oct. 15: BYE
Oct. 22: at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. on FOX)
Oct. 29: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. on CBS)
Nov. 2: vs. Tennessee Titans (8:15 p.m. on Prime Video)
Nov. 12: vs. Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. on CBS)
Nov. 19: at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. on CBS)
Nov. 26: at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. on CBS)
Dec. 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m. on CBS)
Dec. 7: vs. New England Patriots (8:15 p.m. on Prime Video)
Week 15 TBD: at Indianapolis Colts (time and TV coverage TBD)
Dec. 23: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4:30 p.m. on CBS)
Dec. 31: at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. on FOX)
Week 18 TBD: at Baltimore Ravens (time at TV coverage TBD)