2023 Schedule & Depth Chart | Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH — After narrowly missing out on an AFC playoff berth with a third-place finish in the North Division last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans are hungry for a return to the postseason this year.

The Steelers went 9-8 under Mike Tomlin last year, and were officially eliminated from the playoff race just after 4 p.m. in the final week of the regular season. They're hoping a strong draft class and the development of second-year QB Kenny Pickett will lead to a brighter outlook this year.

But it won't be easy; the AFC North already has two strong teams in the arch-rival Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, and even the lowly Cleveland Browns are expected to be better this year. And that's not to mention the many other strong teams in the conference, including the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the dangerous Buffalo Bills, the improved Miami Dolphins and the new-look New York Jets (with future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers at quarterback).

Here's a look at the Steelers' depth chart and schedule for the season, which gets underway Sunday with a home game against the powerful San Francisco 49ers.

OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

Quarterback: Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

Running Back: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.

Fullback: Connor Heyward

Wide Receiver: Diontae Johnson, Allen Robinson II, George Pickens, Miles Boykin, Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski

Tight End: Pat Friermuth, Connor Heyward

Left Tackle: Dan Moore Jr., Broderick Jones

Left Guard: Isaac Seumalo

Center: Mason Cole

Right Guard: James Daniels, Nate Herbig

Right Tackle: Chukwuma Okorafor

DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

Defensive Tackle: Cameron Heyward, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Armon Watts

Nose Tackle: Montravius Adams, Breiden Fehoko, Keeanu Benton, Jonathan Marshall

Defensive End: Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal

LOLB: T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, David Perales

LILB: Cole Holcumb, Kwon Alexander

RILB: Elandon Roberts, Marvin Robinson

ROLB: Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig

Cornerback: Levi Wallace, Patrick Peterson, James Pierre, Joey Porter Jr.

Nickel Cornerback: Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley

Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick

Strong Safety: Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew, Trenton Thompson

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter: Pressley Harvin III

Kicker: Chris Boswell

Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

Kick Returner: Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski

Punt Returner: Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski

2023 SCHEDULE

Sept. 10: vs. San Francisco 49ers (1 p.m. on FOX43)

Sept. 18: vs. Cleveland Browns (8: 15 p.m. on ABC, ESPN)

Sept. 24: at Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. on NBC)

Oct. 1: at Houston Texans (1 p.m. on CBS)

Oct. 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m, on CBS)

Oct. 15: BYE

Oct. 22: at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. on FOX)

Oct. 29: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. on CBS)

Nov. 2: vs. Tennessee Titans (8:15 p.m. on Prime Video)

Nov. 12: vs. Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. on CBS)

Nov. 19: at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. on CBS)

Nov. 26: at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. on CBS)

Dec. 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m. on CBS)

Dec. 7: vs. New England Patriots (8:15 p.m. on Prime Video)

Week 15 TBD: at Indianapolis Colts (time and TV coverage TBD)

Dec. 23: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4:30 p.m. on CBS)

Dec. 31: at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. on FOX)