Eagles lose regular season finale, set to take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Wild Card Round

Future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a NFL Wild Card Round matchup.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost their regular season finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, but now, the team's playoff opponent is set.

The team will travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 16. You can watch the Wild Card Round playoff game on FOX43.

The teams have actually already played each other this season, with the matchup coming on Oct. 14 in Philadelphia.

Tampa Bay was able to hold on to a 28-22 victory in a game that former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown dominated.

In the win, Brown led the team with 9 catches for 93 yards and a score.

Of course, Brown left the team during the middle of a game against the New York Jets last weekend and was later released, so the team will have a new top receiver in this game.

Also, receiver Chris Godwin tore his ACL last month, taking away another of quarterback Tom Brady's weapons before the playoffs.

Tampa Bay is likely to rely heavily on tight end Rob Gronkowski, as the team has questions about its running game and the injury status of top receiver Mike Evans.

On the other side, the Eagles are expecting starting running back Miles Sanders to suit up after breaking his hand in a game last month.

Philadelphia has the NFL's best rushing attack, which has been led by the team's offensive line and boosted by Sanders play.

While the Eagles boost experience at a few offensive and defensive line spots, this will be many players' first playoff experience, including the first snaps in a game of this magnitude of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

One of the league's best rushing signal callers, Hurts has shown the ability to make plays when his team needs him throughout the second half of the season.