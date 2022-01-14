Eagles release hype video ahead of playoff matchup against Buccaneers

The Eagles are 8.5-point underdogs for Sunday's NFC Wild Card matchup. Which, if you remember their Super Bowl run in 2017, is exactly how the Birds like it.

PHILADELPHIA — Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles rarely need much help in getting fired up for a game.

But if you're a fan of the Birds and are still feeling a little apprehensive about Sunday's NFC Wild Card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, perhaps the hype video released by the Eagles on Thursday will help get you in the right frame of mind.

Littered with highlights of Philly's late-season surge, that turned a 2-5 record at the season's midway point into a 9-8 record and a playoff berth, the video tells fans that just making the playoffs isn't enough.

The Eagles want more.

Philadelphia visits Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers Sunday at 1 p.m.