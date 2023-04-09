Check out the new guys: Here are the new members of the Eagles you should keep an eye on this season

Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny are among the new players expected to play big roles for the Birds this season.

PHILADELPHIA — While the Philadelphia Eagles' 2023 roster returns several key players from last year's Super Bowl team, there will be plenty of new faces in key positions when they take the field Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Jalen Hurts returns to lead a stacked offense with a dynamic group of receivers and an experienced, talented offensive line. But two of the four running backs played for other teams last season, and the depth behind starting wideouts A.J. Brown and Davonta Smith are new as well.

But the biggest changes came on defense, where the Birds have several newbies expected to see significant playing time.

Here are 10 new players to keep an eye on this year.

1. RB D'Andre Swift: The former second-round pick joins the Eagles' backfield after three seasons in Detroit, where he racked up 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground and 1,198 yards and seven scores on 156 pass receptions. He was picked up by the Eagles last April as part of a draft-day trade with the Lions.

Swift joins fellow newcomer Rashaad Penny (more on him below) and Eagles veterans Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott in Philly's crowded backfield. Philly gave him one carry in its first preseason game, then put him in bubble wrap for the rest of camp after watching him juke his way to a 22-yard gain.

Expect Swift to be an impact player as both a rusher and a receiver.

2. RB Rashaad Penny: The former Seattle Seahawk joined the Eagles a free agent during the offseason. He's battled health problems throughout his career, but has proven to be a huge threat on the ground when he's feeling good. Penny, 27, has averaged 5.7 yards per carry over the course of his five-year NFL career, but has played in 10 games or less in four of those five seasons.

Penny's best year with the Seahawks came in 2021, when he rushed for 749 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games.

This year, Penny is slimmed down and eager to run loose behind the Eagles' outstanding offensive line. Look for him to be an impact player in a reduced role as Philly goes with a full running back committee.

3. WR Olamide Zaccheaus: The free agent wideout signed with Philadelphia after spending his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. A former undrafted free agent, Zaccheaus worked his way into the starting lineup and carved out a versatile role in the Falcons' offense, grabbing a career-high 40 receptions for 533 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Zaccheaus is expected to find work as a slot receiver with the Eagles this season after showing promise in limited preseason action.

4. WR Joseph Ngata: The Eagles picked up the former Clemson wideout as an undrafted free agent prior to the season, and Ngata fought his way onto the final 53-man roster after showing flashes of potential in training camp.

At Clemson, Ngata appeared in 45 games (25 as a starter) during his four-year tenure. He racked up 1,287 yards and six TDs over that span.

He's not a burner, but his good hands and strong route-running will help offset that. Look for Ngata to carve out a role when the Eagles go to four-receiver sets and provide some depth behind Brown and Smith.

5. DT Jalen Carter: Eagles general manager Howie Roseman continued his trend of grabbing former members of the Georgia Bulldogs in this year's draft, trading up to the ninth spot to select Carter, whose draft stock dipped due to his involvement in a deadly crash after Georgia's national championship parade earlier this year. Carter and the driver of the vehicle that crashed were racing at the time, according to witnesses.

While the perceived character issues and a sub-par Pro Day workout allowed Carter the fall to Philly, the Eagles did not hesitate to select him. The front office clearly believes the locker room culture established by veteran leaders like Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox will help keep Carter on the right path -- as will former Bulldog teammates Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis and Kelee Ringo, all of whom are now Eagles.

Carter has the potential to make an immediate impact in the Birds' defensive line rotation and showed flashes of brilliance in his limited preseason action.

6. LB Nolan Smith: The Eagles were pleasantly surprised to see the former Georgia pass rusher drop to them at No. 30 in last April's NFL Draft and quickly scooped him up with the second of their two first-round picks.

The Eagles expect him to make an immediate impact as a pass rusher, and his go-for-broke attitude and obvious talent could quickly make him a fan favorite in Philly.

Smith made his presence felt during the preseason and in joint practice sessions with Indianapolis and Cleveland, and should be a huge part of the Eagles' pass-rushing rotation from the get-go.

7. LB Zach Cunningham: The veteran linebacker signed with the Eagles a month ago, when Philly was looking to add some experience to its defense. He quickly played his way into the starting conversation with a strong camp and is currently vying for the job opposite Dean. Cunningham and Christian Ellis are both listed as No. 1 on the depth chart at the WILL spot.

A six-year veteran with stints in Houston and Tennessee, Cunningham will either land a job as a starter or provide help to the Eagles' special teams coverage units.

8. DB Kelee Ringo: The former Georgia Bulldog was selected by the Eagles with the 105th pick of this year's draft and is expected to provide depth at defensive back behind starters Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Ringo showed some issues with tracking the ball during his preseason appearances, which is somewhat concerning. He could translate better as a safety in the NFL after grabbing two interceptions and nine pass breakups during Georgia's championship season last year.

9. DB Eli Ricks: One of two undrafted free agent corners to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, Ricks impressed the Eagles' front office with his work ethic and nose for the football. His preseason highlights included a pick-six interception return against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ricks started his college career at LSU and played well until his 2021 season was shortened by a shoulder injury. He transferred to Alabama last year and started five games before declaring for the NFL Draft. He was expected to be picked -- ESPN expert Todd McShay had him listed as his No. 10 prospect at one point -- but Ricks never heard his name called. Once the draft ended, Roseman quickly scooped him up with a free-agent deal.

Look for Ricks to provide depth behind Slay, Bradberry and Avonte Maddox in the secondary.

10. DB Sydney Brown: The second of the Eagles' two third round selections in April's draft, the hard-hitting safety out of Illinois opened eyes during the preseason with his aggressive demeanor and bone-jarring hits.

While his coaching staff would probably prefer it if Brown tempered his style a bit to avoid being exploited by opposing offensive coordinators, Eagles fans just want to see somebody fly to the ball and hit hard. So far, Brown has given them what they want.