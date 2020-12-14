Jalen Hurts helps Eagles beat Saints 24-21

Jalen Hurts helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to victory, snapping a four-game losing streak.

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts gave the Philadelphia Eagles more than just a spark. He helped deliver a victory.

Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown, Miles Sanders had 115 yards rushing and a pair of scores and Philadelphia beat the New Orleans Saints 24-21.

The Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak and stayed within reach in the woeful NFC East.

Hurts was 17 of 30 in his first career start after replacing Carson Wentz. He fumbled late in the fourth quarter.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up began the season as the third-string quarterback, but ascended to the role of starter amid the team's four game losing streak.

Saints coach Sean Payton says he'll “want back” an aggressive passing play he made on a failed fourth-and-2 that seemed to sap New Orleans' momentum during a stunning setback in Philadelphia.

And that's not his only regret.

Payton says his team looked flat.

His players agreed they weren't sharp in a first half that saw them fall behind 17-0 before they nearly came back in a 24-21 loss.

The result drops the Saints out of the top spot in the NFC and forces them to wait at least one more week to clinch the NFC South.