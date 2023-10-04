Eagles make Jalen Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history with 5-year, $225 million contract extension

The new deal, which keeps Hurts in Philly through 2028, includes $179.304 million in guaranteed money and the first no-trade clause in team history, reports claim.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Monday signed a five-year contract extension with the team that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to multiple reports.

The $225 million extension includes $179.3 million in guaranteed money and a no-trade clause, reports claim. The no-trade clause is the first in team history for the Eagles, according to reporter Paul Domowich.

Hurts will earn an average of $51 million per year, according to reports.

The extension -- though not the contract details -- was announced by the Eagles later Monday morning.

"This, in every way, is a win-win scenario for both the Philadelphia Eagles and for Jalen Hurts, and it is a classic case of drafting a player, developing him and maximizing his abilities, and retaining him for the long term," writer Dave Spadaro said on the Eagles' website. "Hurts joins a long list of core players on the roster who have long-term deals as the Eagles continue to build for sustained, championship-level success."

Hurts started the last four games on his rookie season in 2020, supplanting Carson Wentz in the starting role. He led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2021 under first-year coach Nick Sirianni, throwing for 16 touchdown passes and 3,144 yards while adding 784 yards and 10 TDs on the ground.

Last season, the 24-year-old Hurts took a giant leap forward in every aspect of his game, turning in a MVP-level performance with 3,701 passing yards, 22 TD passes and an additional 760 yards and 13 scores as a rusher.

The Eagles won the NFC East title, blasted the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers on their way to a conference championship, and came within three points of defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Hurts was brilliant in that loss to the Chiefs, amassing 374 total offensive yards that included 304 passing yards and a touchdown and 70 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. His three rushing scores were a Super Bowl record for quarterbacks.

Hurts was named to the Pro Bowl, was selected as an All-Pro player, and was one of three finalists for the league's MVP award.

