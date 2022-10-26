Eagles trade for Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn

The pass-rushing defensive end comes to Philadelphia in exchange for a 4th-round pick in the 2023 Draft, according to reports.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have made a deal ahead of next week's NFL trade deadline, adding pass-rushing defensive end Robert Quinn in a swap with the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles sent a 4th-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Bears in exchange for Quinn, according to reports.

The news was first reported by NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Quinn, 32, is a three-time Pro Bowler who has played the last two-plus seasons with Chicago.

A former first-round pick by the Los Angeles Louis Rams in 2011, Quinn had previous stints with the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys before landing with the Bears in 2020.

He started the first seven games in Chicago this season, generating eight tackles and a sack.

He had 18.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits in a full season with the Bears last year, when he was voted to the Pro Bowl for the third time.

Chicago will reportedly pick up most of Quinn's remaining salary this season, meaning the Eagles gave up draft capital but not much money, Garafolo said on Twitter.

In his career, Quinn has 102 sacks, 366 total tackles (268 solo) and 32 forced fumbles in 163 games.

The 6-4, 245-pound North Carolina native joins an Eagles rotation that will not require him to be a star, but only to bolster a pass rush that has 15 sacks in six games.

Quinn's addition is the latest attempt to bolster the defense from Eagles' general manager Howie Roseman, who signed free-agent linebackers Kyzir White and Haason Redick, spent a first-round draft pick on defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and traded for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The Eagles lost defensive end Derek Barnett to an ACL injury, so Quinn's addition will help strengthen their pass rushing rotation.

The undefeated Eagles return from their bye week Sunday with a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.