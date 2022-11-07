Eagles turn to the Dark Side, unveil new alternate black helmets for 2022 season

The team will stick with black alternate uniforms for one more year before switching to the kelly green alternate uniforms fans have been begging for in 2023.

The Philadelphia Eagles are back in black.

The team on Friday unveiled the black alternate helmets they'll wear with their black jerseys in a few games for the upcoming season.

The black jerseys will serve as the Eagles' alternate uniform look for 2022 before they bring back the kelly green jerseys beloved by fans for the 2023 season.

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie announced the Eagles' alternate uniform plans in March, but Friday's peek at the new alternate helmet was the first time their dark side had been publicly unveiled.

“What we’re going to do for this season is to have a black helmet because we have a black jersey,” Lurie said back in March. “And our players love wearing black and they love all black.”

Up until this season, the National Football League had a rule preventing teams from having more than one helmet per player, citing safety concerns. The league's stance was that players should only be fitted for one helmet.

Philadelphia, which had been looking for a way to appease fans who preferred the kelly green uniforms, had been fighting that rule for years.

Last year, the NFL relented, stating teams would be able to use two different helmets beginning in the 2022 season.

The Eagles cannot immediately make the change to their kelly green alternates, claiming the color does not exist in the palate for Nike, which handles the league's uniforms and equipment.