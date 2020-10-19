Depleted Eagles nearly pull off big comeback against Ravens

Wentz rallied a depleted group from a 16-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter but was held short on a 2-point conversion that would've tied the game.

PHILADELPHIA — Six games in, Carson Wentz and Jason Kelce are the remaining healthy starters on offense for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz rallied a depleted group from a 16-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter but was tackled on a 2-point conversion with 1:55 remaining that would've tied the game.

Instead, the Eagles were unable to recover the ensuing onside kick and lost 30-28 to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The team is now 1-4-1 and sits in second place in the NFC East.

The Eagles came in missing linemen Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Matt Pryor and Isaac Seumalo, wide receivers DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor and tight end Dallas Goedert.

Running back Miles Sanders and tight end Zach Ertz were injured in the second half, and are expected to require MRIs on Monday.

On the other side, Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and ran for a score.

Despite holding a lead for most of the afternoon, the Ravens offense fell stagnant in the second half, setting up the 2-point conversion try at the end of the game.

However, linebackers L.J. Fort and Matthew Judon were able to combine to stop Wentz from running it in.

The Eagles will have a short week, as the team will host the Giants on Thursday Night Football.