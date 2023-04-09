Here's the Week 1 depth chart and 2023 schedule for the Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles will begin their quest to defend their division and conference titles and return to the Super Bowl on Sunday with a season-opening trip to Foxboro, Mass. to take on the New England Patriots.
With superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts, a top-flight group of receivers, a revamped group of running backs and a younger but relatively unproven defense, the expectations are running high among the Birds and their fans.
Here's a look at the Eagles' roster and schedule as the NFL season approaches.
OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART
Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariotta, Tanner McKee
Running back: Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, D'Andre Swift
Wide Receiver: A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheus
Tight End: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra
Left Tackle: Jordan Maialata
Left Guard: Landon Dickerson, Sua Opeta
Center: Jason Kelce
Right Guard: Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen
Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Fred Johnson
DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART
Defensive End: Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett
Defensive Tackle: Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Jalen Carter, Kentavius Street, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo
SAM: Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith
MIKE: Nakobe Dean
WILL: Zach Cunningham, Christian Ellis
Cornerback: James Bradberry, Darius Slay, Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, Mario Goodrich, Eli Ricks
Nickel Cornerback: Avonte Maddox
Safety: Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds, Sydney Brown, Justin Evans
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Jake Elliott
Long Snapper: Jake Lovato
Kick Returner: Boston Scott
Punt Returner: Devonta Smith
(Punter Aaron Siposs is currently listed on the practice squad, and not the 53-man roster)
2023 Schedule
Sept. 10: at New England Patriots (4:25 p.m. on CBS)
Sept. 14: vs. Minnesota Vikings (8:15 p.m. on Prime Video)
Sept. 25: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:15 p.m. on ESPN)
Oct. 1: vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m. on FOX43)
Oct. 8: at Los Angeles Rams (4:15 p.m. on FOX43)
Oct. 15: at New York Jets (4:25 p.m. on FOX43)
Oct. 22: vs. Miami Dolphins (8:20 p.m. on NBC)
Oct. 29: at Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. on FOX43)
Nov. 5: vs. Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. on FOX43)
Nov. 12: BYE
Nov. 20: at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. on ESPN, ABC)
Nov. 26: vs. Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. on CBS)
Dec. 3: vs. San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. on FOX43)
Dec. 10: at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. on NBC)
Dec. 17: at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. on FOX43)
Dec. 25: vs. New York Giants (4:25 p.m. on FOX43)
Dec. 31: at Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m. on FOX43)
Week 18 TDB: at New York Giants (TV coverage TBD)