Here's the Week 1 depth chart and 2023 schedule for the Philadelphia Eagles

The Birds will try to make another Super Bowl run behind quarterback Jalen Hurts and a young, untested defense. They open Sunday with a road game in New England.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles will begin their quest to defend their division and conference titles and return to the Super Bowl on Sunday with a season-opening trip to Foxboro, Mass. to take on the New England Patriots.

With superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts, a top-flight group of receivers, a revamped group of running backs and a younger but relatively unproven defense, the expectations are running high among the Birds and their fans.

Here's a look at the Eagles' roster and schedule as the NFL season approaches.

OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariotta, Tanner McKee

Running back: Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, D'Andre Swift

Wide Receiver: A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheus

Tight End: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra

Left Tackle: Jordan Maialata

Left Guard: Landon Dickerson, Sua Opeta

Center: Jason Kelce

Right Guard: Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Fred Johnson

DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

Defensive End: Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett

Defensive Tackle: Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Jalen Carter, Kentavius Street, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo

SAM: Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith

MIKE: Nakobe Dean

WILL: Zach Cunningham, Christian Ellis

Cornerback: James Bradberry, Darius Slay, Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, Mario Goodrich, Eli Ricks

Nickel Cornerback: Avonte Maddox

Safety: Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds, Sydney Brown, Justin Evans

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Jake Elliott

Long Snapper: Jake Lovato

Kick Returner: Boston Scott

Punt Returner: Devonta Smith

(Punter Aaron Siposs is currently listed on the practice squad, and not the 53-man roster)

2023 Schedule

Sept. 10: at New England Patriots (4:25 p.m. on CBS)

Sept. 14: vs. Minnesota Vikings (8:15 p.m. on Prime Video)

Sept. 25: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:15 p.m. on ESPN)

Oct. 1: vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m. on FOX43)

Oct. 8: at Los Angeles Rams (4:15 p.m. on FOX43)

Oct. 15: at New York Jets (4:25 p.m. on FOX43)

Oct. 22: vs. Miami Dolphins (8:20 p.m. on NBC)

Oct. 29: at Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. on FOX43)

Nov. 5: vs. Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. on FOX43)

Nov. 12: BYE

Nov. 20: at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. on ESPN, ABC)

Nov. 26: vs. Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. on CBS)

Dec. 3: vs. San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. on FOX43)

Dec. 10: at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. on NBC)

Dec. 17: at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. on FOX43)

Dec. 25: vs. New York Giants (4:25 p.m. on FOX43)

Dec. 31: at Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m. on FOX43)