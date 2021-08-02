Peyton, Eli team to call 'Monday Night Football' games

The partnership between Peyton and Eli Manning, and ESPN is for the next three NFL seasons.

BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN announced it will offer an alternate telecast for some Monday Night Football games in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons. You've probably heard of the announcers, too.

Peyton and Eli Manning will call the new MNF Megacast, ESPN announced.

The network said the Mannings will do at least 10 games each of the next three seasons. The Mannings will be calling games from remote locations and will be joined by former and current NFL players and celebrities, according to ESPN.

The regular Monday Night Football announcing team consisting of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Reddick will remain on ESPN. The Mannings' alternate telecast will be on ESPN2, with a potential of being distributed on other Disney properties including ESPN+, the network said.

Eli and Peyton appeared in a hilarious 'This is Sportscenter' ad.

Peyton, a five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl winner, is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8. He finished his career winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in 2016.

Eli Manning has a 16-year career and won two Super Bowls of his own with the New York Giants.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.