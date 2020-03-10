Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive COVID-19, per reports

The Patriots issued a statement Saturday morning confirming a player has tested positive but didn't specify who the player is; Newton reportedly sitting out Sunday.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

Newton will reportedly sit out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots issued a statement Saturday morning confirming a player has tested positive but didn't specify who the player is. The organization says they received notice of the positive test Friday night.

The Patriots said the player immediately entered self-quarantine and several additional players, coaches, and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests Saturday morning. They say all tests were negative.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs," the Patriots said. "The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

The positive test comes as NFL teams are taking extra precautions this week in light of an outbreak among the Tennessee Titans organization. As of Saturday, The Associated Press reports the outbreak is up to 18 total cases among players and staff.