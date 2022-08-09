NFL on FOX43 | 2022 Sunday Regular Season schedule

Here are the tentative dates and times of games scheduled to be shown on Sundays on WPMT-FOX43 during the 2022 NFL regular season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The NFL regular season is returning to FOX43.

The 2022 schedule has been released.

Here are the tentative dates and times of games scheduled to be shown on Sunday's on WPMT-FOX43 during the 2021 regular season (subject to change):

WEEK 1

Sun., Sep. 11

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions - 1:00 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings - 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 2

Sun., Sep. 18

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints - 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 3

Sun., Sep. 25

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders - 1:00 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 4

Sun., Oct. 2

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 5

Sun., Oct. 9

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1:00 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals - 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 6

Sun., Oct. 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1:00 p.m.