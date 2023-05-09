Here's the Week 1 depth chart and 2023 schedule for the Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE — While the Baltimore Ravens made the playoffs last year, the latter half of the season left a bittersweet taste in many fans' mouths.
Baltimore roared out to a 9-4 start and appeared to be one of the top contenders in the AFC, but a knee injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson slowed their momentum. The Ravens wound up finishing second behind the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North after going 1-3 in the season's final month.
They were than summarily dismissed from the playoffs with a 24-14 loss to the Bengals in the Wild Card round.
With Jackson healthy again (and, presumably, happy with the huge new contract he signed with the Ravens in the offseason), Baltimore will look to challenge the Bengals for the title of Kings in the North.
Here's a look at their depth chart and schedule for 2023.
OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson, Tyler Huntley
Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, Laquon Treadwell
Running Back: Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon III, Keaton Mitchell, Owen Wright
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Ben Mason
Tight End: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Travis Vololek
Left Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari
Left Guard: John Simpson, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
Center: Tyler Linderbaum, Sam Mustipher
Right Guard: Kevin Zeitler, Ben Cleveland, Tashawn Manning, Andrew Vorhees
Right Tackle: Morgan Moses, Daniel Faalele, Tykeem Doss
DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART
Defensive Tackle: Justin Madubuike
Nose Tackle: Michael Pierce, Travis Jones
Defensive End: Broderick Washington, Brent Urban, Jadaveon Clowney
RUSH: Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson
MLB: Roquan Smith, Malik Harrison, Josh Ross
WLB: Patrick Queen, Del'Shawn Phillips, Josh Ross
SAM: Tyus Bowser, Jeremiah Moon, Malik Hamm
Cornerback: Rock-Ya Sim, Marlon Humphrey, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams, Kevon Seymour, Arthur Maulet, Ronald Darby, Tae Hayes, Jeremy Lucien
Free Safety: Marcus Williams, Brandon Stephens, Ar'Darius Washington
Strong Safety: Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone, Daryl Worley
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter: Jordan Stout
Kicker: Justin Tucker
Long Snapper: Tyler Ott
Punt Return: Devin Duvernay, Justice Hill
Kick Return: Devin Duvernay, Justice Hill
2023 SCHEDULE
Sept. 10: vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m. on CBS)
Sept. 17: at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. on CBS)
Sept. 24: vs. Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. on CBS)
Oct. 1: at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. on CBS)
Oct. 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. on CBS)
Oct. 15: vs, Tennessee Titans in London (9:30 a.m. on NFLN)
Oct. 22: vs. Detroit Lions (1 p.m, on FOX)
Oct. 29: at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. on CBS)
Nov. 5: vs. Seattle Seahawks (1 p.m. on CBS)
Nov. 12: vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. on FOX)
Nov. 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. on Prime Video)
Nov. 26: at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. on NBC)
Dec. 3: BYE
Dec. 10: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m. on FOX)
Dec. 17: at Jacksonville Jaguars (8:20 p.m. on NBC)
Dec. 25: at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. on ABC, ESPN)
Dec. 31: vs. Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. on CBS)
Week 18 TBD: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Time and TV coverage TBD)