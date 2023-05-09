Here's the Week 1 depth chart and 2023 schedule for the Baltimore Ravens

With a healthy and happy Lamar Jackson back under center, the Ravens will look to challenge the Cincinnati Bengals for supremacy in the AFC North.

Example video title will go here for this video

BALTIMORE — While the Baltimore Ravens made the playoffs last year, the latter half of the season left a bittersweet taste in many fans' mouths.

Baltimore roared out to a 9-4 start and appeared to be one of the top contenders in the AFC, but a knee injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson slowed their momentum. The Ravens wound up finishing second behind the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North after going 1-3 in the season's final month.

They were than summarily dismissed from the playoffs with a 24-14 loss to the Bengals in the Wild Card round.

With Jackson healthy again (and, presumably, happy with the huge new contract he signed with the Ravens in the offseason), Baltimore will look to challenge the Bengals for the title of Kings in the North.

Here's a look at their depth chart and schedule for 2023.

OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson, Tyler Huntley

Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, Laquon Treadwell

Running Back: Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon III, Keaton Mitchell, Owen Wright

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Ben Mason

Tight End: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Travis Vololek

Left Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari

Left Guard: John Simpson, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Center: Tyler Linderbaum, Sam Mustipher

Right Guard: Kevin Zeitler, Ben Cleveland, Tashawn Manning, Andrew Vorhees

Right Tackle: Morgan Moses, Daniel Faalele, Tykeem Doss

DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

Defensive Tackle: Justin Madubuike

Nose Tackle: Michael Pierce, Travis Jones

Defensive End: Broderick Washington, Brent Urban, Jadaveon Clowney

RUSH: Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson

MLB: Roquan Smith, Malik Harrison, Josh Ross

WLB: Patrick Queen, Del'Shawn Phillips, Josh Ross

SAM: Tyus Bowser, Jeremiah Moon, Malik Hamm

Cornerback: Rock-Ya Sim, Marlon Humphrey, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams, Kevon Seymour, Arthur Maulet, Ronald Darby, Tae Hayes, Jeremy Lucien

Free Safety: Marcus Williams, Brandon Stephens, Ar'Darius Washington

Strong Safety: Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone, Daryl Worley

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter: Jordan Stout

Kicker: Justin Tucker

Long Snapper: Tyler Ott

Punt Return: Devin Duvernay, Justice Hill

Kick Return: Devin Duvernay, Justice Hill

2023 SCHEDULE

Sept. 10: vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m. on CBS)

Sept. 17: at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. on CBS)

Sept. 24: vs. Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. on CBS)

Oct. 1: at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. on CBS)

Oct. 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. on CBS)

Oct. 15: vs, Tennessee Titans in London (9:30 a.m. on NFLN)

Oct. 22: vs. Detroit Lions (1 p.m, on FOX)

Oct. 29: at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. on CBS)

Nov. 5: vs. Seattle Seahawks (1 p.m. on CBS)

Nov. 12: vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. on FOX)

Nov. 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. on Prime Video)

Nov. 26: at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. on NBC)

Dec. 3: BYE

Dec. 10: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m. on FOX)

Dec. 17: at Jacksonville Jaguars (8:20 p.m. on NBC)

Dec. 25: at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. on ABC, ESPN)

Dec. 31: vs. Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. on CBS)