Brady on whether he'd return to the NFL: 'Never say never'

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been nearly one week since Tom Brady put an end to his historic NFL career. After, 22 years in the league and countless records, the G.O.A.T. called it a career.

Or, did he?

During the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast on Monday, Brady uttered a well-known phrase when asked about entertaining a comeback, "never say never."

Long-time sportscaster Jim Gray asked Brady whether he'd consider coming back if a quarterback was injured or was struggling in the preseason. Gray drew comparisons to athletes like Michael Jordan or Muhammad Ali who retired once but eventually found their way back to their respective sports.

"I'm just going to take things as they come," Brady responded. "You never say never. You know, at the same time, I feel very good about my decision."

Brady would go on to tell Gray that he doesn't know how he'll feel six months from now.

"It could change, it most likely won’t. I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course; I’m definitely not looking to do that."

Brady officially announced his retirement last Tuesday in a statement on Instagram.

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He was 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.