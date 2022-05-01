Micah Parsons placed on Dallas Cowboys COVID-19 protocol

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Michah Parsons has entered the team's COVID-19 protocol and will not be practicing today.

Updated at 12:50 p.m. with more information on the NFL's COVID protocols.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has entered the team's COVID-19 protocol and will not be practicing Wednesday, according to an emailed statement from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night in their final game of the regular season. Parsons' status for the game is unknown, as of Wednesday afternoon.

However, late last year, the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to modify their COVID-19 protocols to cut the standard isolation period in half from 10 to 5 days regardless of vaccination status, in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC.

Under the new guidance, players must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aid of fever-reducing medication and must have improved or no new symptoms; must be cleared by the team doctor; must satisfy any local regulations and requirements; and must wear a mask for five days after being cleared, except when participating in practice or a game.

Earlier this season, the Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick notched six straight games with a sack. Parsons, Lawrence, Diggs, and Randy Gregory have been a boon for the Cowboys this season, and Parsons garnered comparisons to Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor as he vies for a Defensive Player of the Year award.