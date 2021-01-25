Meet the Eagles' new offensive and defensive coordinators

New coach Nick Sirianni has already tapped Jonathan Gannon to run his defense, and reports say he will pick Shane Steichen to lead the offense. Here's what we know.

PHILADELPHIA — New Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has wasted little time in filling out the two biggest spots on his coaching staff, according to numerous reports out of Philly over the weekend.

On Sunday, Phillyvoice and several other media outlets reported that the team "agreed to terms" with Jonathan Gannon to be Sirianni's defensive coordinator. Gannon and Sirianni coached together in Indianapolis, where Gannon was the Colts' defensive backs coach and Sirianni served as offensive coordinator.

Phillyvoice's report indicated that NFL reporter Ian Rapoport first had the news of Gannon's hiring.

The #Eagles have agreed to terms with #Colts DBs coach Jonathan Gannon to be their new defensive coordinator, per me and @TomPelissero. A coveted candidate lands in Philly for Nick Sirianni. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2021

And on Monday, reports indicated that the Eagles have selected former San Diego Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to serve the same role under Sirianni in Philadelphia.

Steichen became available after the Chargers hired Brandon Staley as their new head coach and wanted to give Staley freedom to fill out his own staff. He is credited for the emergence of quarterback Justin Hebert, who is considered to be a budding star in San Diego.

Steichen and Sirianni coached together with the Chargers during one of Sirianni's previous coaching stops.

His apparent imminent hiring was also announced Monday by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Former Chargers’ OC Shane Steichen is arriving today in Philadelphia, where he is expected to become the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2021

Earlier on Monday, reports indicated that Eagles assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley was leaving Philadelphia to join Dan Campbell's coaching staff in Detroit. Staley will fill the same positions with the Lions, reports said.