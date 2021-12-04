It seems Netflix is making a movie on the year Sean Payton was suspended from the league after 'Bountygate' and spent time coaching his son's sixth-grade team.

The movie should start shooting soon and it will be called "Home Team," and produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions.

It actually sounds like something someone would watch, but the choice of Kevin James is an interesting if not, perhaps, unflattering one for Payton.

It didn't take long for the Atlanta Falcons to take some good-natured jabs at Payton with Twitter posts and for the Saints to fire back.

The longest running show in Atlanta https://t.co/QDpZlCxyF5 pic.twitter.com/Zf1L2nQT8h — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 12, 2021

There isn't a ton known about the script for the movie, which was revealed by Peter King in his Monday Morning Quarterback column.

James is known for his physical comedy, while Sean Payton is not, at least not the public-facing Sean Payton, but we all know he can bust a move and get animated with the best of them in post-game locker rooms.

The guess here is that it will be a heartwarming type of flick with the Sean Payton character ticked off that he was banished but finding unexpected joy and happiness in getting back to the basics of coaching while working with kids who want nothing more than to learn and do well. More in the vein of The Rock's 'Game Plan' and less like the bumbling James in Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

According to Peter King, Sean Payton read the script and made some corrections before sending it back up.

