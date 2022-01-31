x
NFL

Longtime Steelers GM Kevin Colbert stepping down after draft

General manager Kevin Colbert, who has spent more than two decades overseeing a roster that’s made the Steelers perennial contenders, is stepping away.
Credit: Associated Press/Gene J. Puskar
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger isn’t the only one with longtime ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers stepping away. 

General manager Kevin Colbert, who has spent more than two decades overseeing a roster that’s made the Steelers perennial contenders, is stepping away after the NFL draft this spring.

Team president Art Rooney II says Colbert wants to move into a more advisory role.

The team has already conducted interviews with internal candidates Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt and shortly will turn its eye to candidates outside the organization.

