Longtime Steelers GM Kevin Colbert stepping down after draft

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger isn’t the only one with longtime ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers stepping away.

General manager Kevin Colbert, who has spent more than two decades overseeing a roster that’s made the Steelers perennial contenders, is stepping away after the NFL draft this spring.

Team president Art Rooney II says Colbert wants to move into a more advisory role.