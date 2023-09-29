Talking nicknames and pregame prayer with Commanders Linebacker Jamin Davis

Jamin Davis said football has always been his passion. He remembers carrying a football with him all the way back to elementary school.

WASHINGTON — This is Jamin Davis's third season as a linebacker for the Washington Commanders. Last year, he led the team with 104 tackles and his defense has been a top-three defense two of the last three seasons.

This week, Davis caught up with WUSA9's Chick Hernandez to talk about how the defense will be this season, playing against teams with passionate fanbases, and even how he got the nickname Shadow.

“So growing up me and one of my childhood best friends, like I was a real big track and field guy as well, and we used to go back and forth a lot to the point where we became like brothers, and his nickname was actually Sonic," Davis explained. "So, Sonic and Shadow and I kind of just stuck with it my whole life, I don't know how."

While he may have done Track and Field, professional football was always the goal.

"At one point [a football] became my pillow," he said. "I just remember all the way back to like elementary school I was always walking around with a ball. I even took it to the school bus one time. Yeah, man, that was my best friend, my football."

The Commanders' defense has been pretty good so far this year and Davis thinks it could only get better.

"I think honestly, we're just scratching the surface," Davis said. "Just getting the chance to get out there, get our feet wet, see what plays that we got left out there these last couple of weeks and just trying to continue to push this thing forward."

Davis and company will take on the NFC East division-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. When asked how he ensures he will play a good game, he said prayer.

"I feel like if I don't pray the morning before the game, I won't have the game that I want to come out with on top," he said. "So, that's definitely, probably my biggest one always been doing that since I was all the way back in high school and to this day, I stick to that one and that's a good routine."

As for after the game, Davis said his first phone call is usually to his younger brother.

"He always gives me whatever feedback he's seen, if he felt like I wasn't playing fast enough or anything like that," he said.