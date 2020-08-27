It's official: No fans in stands at Eagles, Steelers games

The Eagles say the decision applies "until further notice," while the Steelers say it's for at least the first two home games of the season.

Pennsylvania's two NFL teams made it official on Thursday: there will be no fans permitted in the stands this year -- for their early season games, at least.

In messages posted on their respective websites, both teams said the decision was made after discussions with local and state officials.

The Eagles said their decision applies "until further notice," while the Steelers say it covers the first two home games on the schedule.

The Eagles' statement reads:

"Over the last few months, we have been working closely with state and local government agencies, public health experts, and league officials to develop health and safety protocols as we prepare for the 2020 season. As part of this planning, we discussed a variety of scenarios round fan attendance at Lincoln Financial Field. Our conversations have been very productive, and everyone involved understands how important (the fans) are to our organization, our players, and the overall gameday experience.

"However, due to the ongoing health crisis, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia have communicated to us that hosting fans at the stadium will not be permitted until further notice.

"Everyone associated with this process recognizes that this was a very difficult decision and while we are all disappointed in this outcome, the health and safety of our players, staff, fans, and community remains our top priority during this time. We respect and support the decision and we will continue our conversations with the Governor's office and the City of Philadelphia as the season progresses. If fans are permitted for Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field later in this season, we will communicate additional information about options for these games."

The Steelers' statement, from President Art Rooney II, reads:

"As we have prepared for the 2020 season, we have continuously followed the guidance of public health officials to ensure the safety of our fans, as well as our players, coaches and staff.

"And we understand and appreciate the dedication of our fans who want to attend games this season. That is why it is disappointing to announce that we will not be able to host fans for our first two home games in September. Our plan for games without fans has been approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and we appreciate and respect the guidance of our public health officials concerning the ongoing public health emergency.

"We will continue to work on plans to host fans at games when it is deemed safe to proceed. We will communicate with our ticketholders concerning updates on our plans."

The Steelers are scheduled to open the season with back-to-back home games against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 20 and the Houston Texans on Sept. 27.

Season ticket holders will automatically be refunded for the first two regular season home games, with the refund processed through their original form of payment.

In the email, the team says it will continue to work diligently and be in constant communication with public health officials, as well as the NFL, toward the goal of having fans attend games later in the season.