Colts sign Nick Foles as backup quarterback, waive James Morgan

The NFL Network reports the Super Bowl MVP agreed to a two-year deal.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have found a backup quarterback to join starter Matt Ryan. The Colts confirm Super Bowl champion Nick Foles reached a two-year deal with the team.

Most recently, Foles was a backup with the Chicago Bears.

Foles, who was the Super Bowl LII MVP, began that season as the Philadelphia Eagles' backup quarterback behind Carson Wentz. He stepped in Week 15 as the starter after Wentz suffered a season-ending injury.

Foles will see a familiar face in Indianapolis with head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator during their Super Bowl run. The Colts waived quarterback James Morgan after picking up Foles.

Ryan came to the Colts in March after the team made a trade deal with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders.

The Colts sent Wentz to the Commanders and gave up a 2022 third-round draft pick to the Falcons in the trade.

"We're thrilled we had a chance to acquire a proven veteran in Matt Ryan who brings tremendous experience to our team," said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard after the trade. "Matt's leadership and skillset will complement our roster’s growth and success."

Previously, Ryan had spent all 14 of his seasons in the NFL in Atlanta. The former NFL MVP and four-time Pro Bowler hopes to be the third consecutive veteran quarterback to win a Super Bowl in his first season with a new team.