How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft: Time, date and channels

The NFL Draft will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas. The city was supposed to host the event in 2020 but was change to a virtual one due to the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft is almost here and there are several ways to watch this year’s event.

What time is the 2022 NFL Draft?

Day 1, which includes Round 1, will begin at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 28.

Day 2, which includes Rounds 2-3, will start at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 29.

Day 3, which includes Rounds 4-7, will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, April 30.

Where can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

The can also listen to the NFL Draft on Sirius XM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio.

How many picks will there be in the 2022 NFL Draft?

There are seven rounds which each of the 32 teams getting one pick in each. There are also compensatory picks which bring the total to 262 picks overall.

Which prospects are attending the 2022 NFL Draft?

These NFL hopefuls were invited the attend the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Ickey Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State

Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Drake London, WR, USC

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

What is the first round order of the 2022 NFL Draft?

As of April 18, this is the order of the first round selections.