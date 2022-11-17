'It's over' | House Oversight Committee's incoming ranking member closing investigation into Commanders, Dan Snyder

It was previously promised that if Republicans retook control of the House of Representative that the case would be closed into the Snyder-focused investigation.

WASHINGTON — The Congress-led investigation into the Washington Commanders hostile workplace and sexual harassment allegations will be closed under new leadership, according to the incoming ranking member of the committee handling the investigation.

A statement from Snyder's attorneys Thursday originally said the case would be closed by new ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, Kentucky Congressman James Comer (R). When asked, Comer kept his reply short and sweet.

"It's over," Comer said.

Previously, Republicans promised that if they retook control of the House of Representative, the investigation into Snyder and team culture would end. A week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House from Democratic control.

Closing the House Oversight Investigation into Dan Snyder was promised by Republicans should they retake control of the House of Representatives, which they did by a narrow margin this week. https://t.co/7iuQ5xp7KP — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) November 17, 2022

“We applaud Representative Comer for his leadership in putting an end to the investigation into a private company, which has been correctly characterized by sitting members of Congress as a ‘farce’ and ‘an abuse of power’ for its ‘reli[ance] on one-sided, unsupported claims," Washington Commanders attorneys John Brownlee and Stuart Nash said.

The two attorneys continued by alleging that the investigation, under the current leadership of the committee, has not interviewed any current employee for the Commanders and had heavily relied on a handful of witnesses who have been fired or bitterly left the company. They also allege the committee selectively leaked some witness testimony while burying evidence such as Snyder's deposition.

“Over a year before the committee announced its investigation Dan and Tanya Snyder acknowledged the deficiencies in the Commanders work environment, apologized for them, and began implementing fundamental and comprehensive reforms to transform the workplace," Brownlee and Nash said.

The two continued by stating that the workplace environment has improved over the last two and a half years. This includes becoming more diverse and inclusive as a team, with women and people of color holding more than 40% of senior leadership positions.