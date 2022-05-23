HBO 'Real Sports' to feature women who accused Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct

Multiple women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct will appear on HBO 'Real Sports' on Tuesday.

As the NFL continues its investigation into Deshaun Watson, HBO 'Real Sports' will feature a number of the women who are accusing the Cleveland Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct.

A preview for the piece, which is reported by Soledad O'Brien, reads: "Several women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct sit down for their first ever national TV interview. In the report, they detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."

Tuesday's episode, which will premiere on HBO platforms at 10 p.m. ET, comes two months after the Browns acquired Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans. Considered to be one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, the three-time Pro Bowl selection has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women in the Houston area.

While two grand juries have declined to indict Watson -- who missed the entire 2021 season -- he is facing civil lawsuits and could still be punished by the NFL pending the results of its own investigation. Earlier this month, Watson admitted that a massage session with one of his accusers ended with the woman in tears, a leaked partial transcript of the interview revealed.