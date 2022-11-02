Harrisburg native and Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award

The 12th overall draft pick set a franchise record with 13 sacks and tied for the NFL lead with 20 tackles for loss in his first season.

Micah Parsons, the Harrisburg native, former Penn State star and Dallas Cowboys pass rusher, capped an incredible first season in the NFL by capturing the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday night.

He was an unanimous choice.

Parsons was recognized Thursday night at the NFL's primetime awards show. The 12th overall draft pick set a franchise record with 13 sacks and tied for the league lead in tackles for loss with 20.

"This is all incredible," Parsons said during his acceptance speech. "Thank you to Cowboys Nation. Y'all really believed in me. I couldn't be more thankful."

Parsons was the overwhelming favorite to win the award since early in the season. He was also a candidate for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, which went to Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt.

The only NFL rookie ever to win Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season is Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

Parsons was originally drafted to play linebacker for the Cowboys, but was moved into a pass-rushing role due to injuries and illness along the Dallas defensive line in Week 2.

He made that decision look brilliant, turning in one of the most dominant rookie seasons in league history.

Parsons made the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro player on the Associated Press squad.

"For a guy to have that kind of production when you're not playing the position full time, I think that speaks to where his future is going from tackles for loss and sacks and impact plays," Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said on the team's website. "We plan on him being an excellent player here for a long time and I thought just to kick it off in that fashion for him has been a remarkable start to it.