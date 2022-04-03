Robert Griffin III will not release tell-all book about Washington Commanders

RGIII played three seasons in Washington. His new book 'Surviving Washington' was scheduled to be published in August 2022.

WASHINGTON — Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III's book on 'one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports' is on hold, according to Griffin.

The book called "Surviving Washington" was supposed to be released in August of this year. Griffin was supposed to shed light on his experience as a player with the Commanders and how he dealt with sexual harassment. All proceeds for the book were going to be donated to a local Food Bank.

WUSA9 was able to confirm, Griffin wasn't paid by the Commanders or the NFL to not release the book. Griffin says he wants to give space to elevate those who already came forward and wants the NFL to release the report. He also believes this is bigger than just one person and the book was not the place to share his story. However, he still plans to share his experience but through a more meaningful method.

Griffin says part of the book was about how he was sexually harassed, not about the former female employees involved in the investigation. However, Griffin has been outspoken about wanting the NFL to release the report.

"I'm going to open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building," Griffin said in a Twitter video in November. "I want you to take the journey with me as I walk you through one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports."

Griffin called out "medical mismanagement" during his time in Washington, citing the infamous 2012 playoff game versus Seattle when RGIII suffered brutal injuries to his right leg and knee. The former QB also alludes to the much-rumored Dan Snyder/Mike Shanahan power struggle. He also planned to "give you a deep dive into the power struggle between one of the most powerful coaches in all of sports and an owner many of you want gone."

The Washington Commanders were fined $10 million by the NFL and owner Dan Snyder stepped away from day-to-day operations for a period of months following the NFL's investigation into the workplace culture of the Commanders. Multiple women involved in the NFL's investigation into the workplace culture of Washington's NFL team are now urging corporate sponsors to put pressure on the league to release the full results of the investigation.

Griffin was drafted by the Washington Football Team in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft, as the second overall pick of the year. He went on to have an amazing rookie season, leading Washington to the playoffs. He secured the NFL's rookie of the year honor.