Former NFL quarterback Tavaris Jackson dies in automobile accident

Jackson, 36, was working as a quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State. He spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, Seahawks, and Bills.

Former NFL quarterback Tavaris Jackson died Sunday night in an automobile accident, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport and others reported Monday.

Jackson was 36.

A former quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and Buffalo Bills, Jackson was employed as a quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State, Rapoport said.

The Vikings selected Jackson in the second round of the 2006 draft after his four-year college career at Alabama State.

He was the Vikings' starting quarterback for the entire 2007 season and part of the 2008 campaign. After four years in Minnesota, Jackson signed for the first of two stints with the Seahawks. He also spent a season with the Bills after being traded from Seattle in 2012, but never played in a game in Buffalo.