Former Eagle Carson Wentz is placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list by his new team

The former Philly star is one of three players placed on the list by the Indianapolis Colts. He can return in 5 days if he tests negative and remains asymptomatic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is one of three players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday by his new team, the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced on Twitter.

With the beginning of the season less than two weeks away, the decision puts Wentz's status for Week 1 into deeper uncertainty.

Wentz, who was traded to Indianapolis during the offseason after five turbulent years in Philadelphia, has missed most of the Colts' training camp after breaking a bone in his foot on the second day. The injury eventually required surgery.

He was expected to return to practice on Monday, but has instead wound up on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list, along with center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal.

We have placed C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 30, 2021

All three players were close contacts with a member of the Colts' staff who has tested positive for the virus, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

If none of them test positive and remain asymptomatic, they will be able to resume team activities in five days, Pelissero said on Twitter.

The three players the #Colts placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today -- QB Carson Wentz, WR Zach Pascal and C Ryan Kelly -- are all close contacts with a staff member who tested positive, per source. Back in five days as long as they remain negative and asymptomatic. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2021

Earlier in training camp, Wentz was asked by reporters if he had received the COVID-19 vaccine, and declined to answer the question, saying the choice on whether or not to get vaccinated was a "personal decision."

Colts QB Carson Wentz politely declines to say whether he is vaccinated. “It’s a Personal decision.” pic.twitter.com/RtoZZHVAMg — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) July 28, 2021