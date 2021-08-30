Former Eagle Carson Wentz is placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list by his new team

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is one of three players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday by his new team, the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced on Twitter.
With the beginning of the season less than two weeks away, the decision puts Wentz's status for Week 1 into deeper uncertainty.
Wentz, who was traded to Indianapolis during the offseason after five turbulent years in Philadelphia, has missed most of the Colts' training camp after breaking a bone in his foot on the second day. The injury eventually required surgery.
He was expected to return to practice on Monday, but has instead wound up on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list, along with center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal.
All three players were close contacts with a member of the Colts' staff who has tested positive for the virus, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.
If none of them test positive and remain asymptomatic, they will be able to resume team activities in five days, Pelissero said on Twitter.
Earlier in training camp, Wentz was asked by reporters if he had received the COVID-19 vaccine, and declined to answer the question, saying the choice on whether or not to get vaccinated was a "personal decision."
The Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick that will be switched to a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps this season (or 70 percent of the snaps, provided the Colts make the playoffs).